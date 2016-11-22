

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - De La Rue Plc (DLAR.L) reported profit before tax of 17.2 million pounds for the six months ended 24 September 2016 compared to 25.1 million pounds, prior year. Profit for the period from continuing operations decreased to 13.4 million pounds from 25.3 million pounds. Earnings per share was 12.9 pence compared to 24.6 pence. Underlying profit before tax increased to 18.2 million pounds from 17.6 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share from continuing operations was 13.7 pence compared to 14.4 pence.



First-half Group revenue was flat at 189.5 million pounds compared to 188.7 million pounds, a year ago. Currency revenue was down 2%.



An interim dividend of 8.3 pence has been declared for the half year ended 24 September 2016, payable on 11 January 2017 to shareholders on the register on 9 December 2016.



Martin Sutherland, CEO of De La Rue, said: 'While we expect little impact in the current financial year, as a major UK-based exporter with more than 80% of our revenue from outside the UK, we believe that we would benefit from a sustained weakness of Sterling. We are also encouraged by our 12 month closing order book of 409 million pounds and the early strategic momentum in the key future growth areas. We remain confident of the business' outlook for the rest of the year and beyond.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX