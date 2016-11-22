Regulatory News:

CTT Systems AB ("CTT") (STO:CTT), the market leader in aircraft humidity control systems, announces a Zonal Drying™ order for 7 Boeing 737NG-800 to be line fitted in new aircraft, with deliveries between March 2017 and July 2017.

Peter Landquist, VP Sales Marketing, CTT Systems AB, comments: 'We are privileged to receive another order from Transavia, a customer valuing the benefits of mastering the root-cause of fuselage condensation from the very first operation. Hereby, the new aircraft will not gain weight from accumulated water/ice accretion (which increase fuel and CO2 burn) and it will not experience moisture problems, such as electrical failures, which increase cost.'

The Zonal Drying™ Anti-Condensation System generates the following advantages:

Lower fuel burn and CO2/NOX emissions from excess weight reduction of 200-300kg of accumulated water in B737/A320 aircraft;

Higher operational reliability from significantly lower moisture related faults in electrical equipment (reduced Out-Of-Service time).

Lower rate of insulation blanket replacement.

About CTT SYSTEMS

CTT Systems is the market leading provider of humidity control products in aircraft, including anti-condensation systems preventing moisture problems in the aircraft and humidifiers for in-flight comfort and wellbeing for crew and passengers. Our products are offered for retrofit installations and line-fit on A380, A350XWB and Boeing 787. The crew humidifier is standard in all crew rest compartment fitted Boeing 787 aircraft and optional in the crew rest compartment on A380 and A350XWB program. The flight deck humidifier is optional on both the Airbus A350XWB and Boeing 787 aircraft. The Airbus A350XWB is first to offer Cair™ humidification as SFE for First/Business Class (Zone1-3). The Zonal Drying™ anti-condensation system is basic equipment in all Boeing 787 aircraft and optional (as Buyer-Furnished-Equipment) on the Boeing 737NG program. The Zonal Drying™ is basic equipment on all Boeing 787 "Dreamliner" aircraft and the humidifiers are standard in all crew rest compartment fitted Dreamliner aircraft and optional for flight deck. The flight deck humidifier is optional on the A350XWB aircraft, the crew rest compartments humidifiers are optional on both A380/A350XWB and the Zonal Drying™ and Cair™ systems are optional on the A350XWB aircraft. Also visit: www.ctt.se

This information is disclosed by CTT Systems AB in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the Swedish Securities Markets Act and/or the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on November 22, 2016 at 08:55 (CET).

