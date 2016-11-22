

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian shares rose broadly on Tuesday after Wall Street stocks closed at fresh record highs overnight, thanks to a 4 percent jump in the price of oil on reports that producer cartel OPEC is 'highly likely' to reach an agreement on an oil freeze at the end of the month. A powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake hit northeastern Japan today but no major damage was reported.



China's Shanghai Composite index rallied 30.20 points or 0.94 percent to 3,248.35, a fresh 10-1/2 month high, as the yuan pulled up a little bit from 8-1/2-year lows against the dollar. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 320 points or 1.43 percent at 22,678.



Japanese shares rose slightly to extend gains for the fifth day ahead of a national holiday in Japan on Wednesday for Labor Thanksgiving Day. The Nikkei average rose 56.92 points or 0.31 percent to 18,162.94, its highest level since early January, while the broader Topix index closed 0.32 percent higher at 1,447.50.



While Nikon, Pioneer, Mitsui Mining & Smelting and Nippon Suisan Kaisha rallied 3-4 percent, Suzuki Motor, Mitsubishi Electric and Mazda Motor fell about 2 percent each. Shares of Nissan Motor dropped 1.4 percent after the automaker agreed to sell its 41 percent stake in major parts supplier Calsonic Kansei to U.S. investment firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts.



Australian shares hit a one-month high, with commodity-related stocks rallying as iron ore futures rebounded sharply on expectations of improving appetite from top consumer China and oil extended gains on a weaker dollar and amid hopes over an OPEC deal.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 62 points or 1.16 percent to 5,413.30, while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 61.30 points or 1.13 percent higher at 5,480.60. Energy major Santos climbed as much as 3.8 percent while rivals Origin Energy, Oil Search and Woodside Petroleum rose about 2 percent each.



Rio Tinto shares advanced 2.2 percent after the mining giant said it is cutting more jobs across its iron ore division in Western Australia.



BHP Billiton jumped 4 percent and Fortescue Metals Group soared 6.8 percent. Technology One soared 11 percent after the enterprise software company posted full-year profit that beat estimates.



Seoul shares rose notably on buying by foreign investors as the dollar rally stalled and oil prices recovered. The Kospi average climbed 17.42 points or 0.89 percent to 1,983.47.



Foreigners bought shares worth a net 72.65 billion won, extending their buying streak for a fourth consecutive session, preliminary data showed. Tech shares paced the gainers, with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rising 3 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively.



New Zealand's S&P/NZX 50 index bucked the regional upward trend to end down 32.56 points or 0.48 percent at 6,816.39. Metro Performance Glass fell 3.9 percent, a day after releasing its half-year results.



Shares of A2 Milk soared 7.1 percent. After generating a big jump in revenue for the first four months of the current financial year, the milk supplier said it hopes to adopt a dividend policy if the positive trends in the business continue.



Elsewhere, benchmark indexes in India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore were up between 0.3 percent and half a percent while the Taiwan Weighted rallied more than 1 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks closed at fresh record highs as oil prices his three-week highs and investors piled into stocks that could benefit from President-elect Trump's policies. The Dow rose half a percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.9 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.8 percent.



