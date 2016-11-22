

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rotork p.l.c (ROR.L) reported that its third-quarter revenue was 28.9% higher (up 5.3% organic constant currency) than the comparable period. Order intake for the third quarter was up 22.2% (up 0.1% organic constant currency) on the comparable period in 2015. The Group stated that the underlying performance of its business in the quarter was broadly the same as was seen in the first half, albeit reported numbers have benefited from currency movements and a contribution from acquisitions.



For fiscal year, the Board now expects reported revenue to be towards the top end of market expectations. The Group noted that its trading environment is anticipated to remain challenging across most of the key markets and geographies. Margins are expected to be lower than the prior year.



