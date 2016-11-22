

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spectris plc (SXS.L) said that reported sales for the period from 1 July to 31 October 2016 increased by 18%. Acquisitions contributed 4% points of sales growth, foreign currency exchange movements positively impacted revenues by 18% points, whilst Group like-for-like1 or 'LFL' sales declined by 4%.



For the ten-month period 1 January to 31 October, LFL sales also declined by 4%.



John O'Higgins, Chief Executive, said: 'Trading conditions in the period have marginally deteriorated, particularly in North America, and our performance continues to be impacted by weak industrial demand. However, this is offset by further strategic progress on acquisitions and by the impact of foreign currency exchange movements. Accordingly, we expect the full year adjusted operating profit to be in line with current market expectations.'



Following the acquisition of Millbrook, at 31 October, net debt was 180 million pounds. The Group continues to be highly cash generative and maintains a strong financial position.



'In light of the challenging trading conditions, particularly in North America, and the continued weakness in the global oil and gas market, a review is underway of the balance sheet goodwill associated with ESG Solutions and Omega Engineering which is likely to lead to a non-cash impairment charge in the full-year accounts,' the company said.



