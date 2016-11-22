

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc. (SPX.L) Tuesday said its Group organic sales growth in the first ten months slowed modestly from that achieved in the first half of the year. This was primarily due to the non-repeat of the large projects in the Steam Specialties business.



Looking ahead, the company said it still has much to do in the remainder of this year but overall expectations for the full-year are unchanged and the Board has confidence that the Group will make further progress in 2016.



In its trading update, the company stated that in EMEA, organic sales growth in the four months to October was lower than in the first half of the year. Year to date organic growth in Asia Pacific has reduced, as expected, due to the non-repeat of the large project sales in China and Korea.



In the Americas, organic growth has continued at a similar level to that seen in the first half of the year.



Following the UK's referendum to exit the European Union and the subsequent devaluation of sterling, the small currency tailwinds seen in the first half of the year have accelerated. Overall, foreign currency effects have increased Group sales on translation in the first ten months of the year by 6.8%.



As at the half year, Group operating profit continues to be significantly ahead of the comparable ten-month period at constant currency.



Spirax Sarco expects to publish its preliminary 2016 results on March 9, 2017.



