

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Home improvement retailer Kingfisher PLC (KGF.L) reported Tuesday higher third-quarter sales with strong performance in all regions. Like-for-like sales were up 1.8 percent driven by the UK & Poland. B&Q UK & Ireland, meanwhile, recorded weak sales. In London, the shares were trading around 3 percent lower.



For the quarter, total Group sales of 2.96 billion pounds increased 11.5 percent from the previous year, while sales grew 1.3 percent on a constant currency basis.



For UK & Ireland, reported sales grew 2.8 percent year-over-year to 1.24 billion pounds, despite a 3.3 percent drop in B&Q UK & Ireland. Total LFL sales in the region were up 5.8 percent.



France's sales climbed 16 percent in the quarter to 1.15 billion pounds. Meanwhile, constant currency sales fell 2.6 percent and LFL sales dropped 3.6 percent. Both Castorama and Brico Dépôt posted weak sales on a constant currency as well as LFL basis.



In other international regions, sales climbed 24.8 percent to 564 million pounds, with a strong 26.7 percent increase in Poland. Russian sales grew 18.9 percent and Spain sales went up 19.4 percent.



Véronique Laury, CEO, said: 'Q3 trading conditions have followed a similar trend to the first half. We have delivered another solid sales performance overall, trading in line with expectations. Sales have been driven by Poland and the UK, especially Screwfix, offset by softer sales in France.'



Kingfisher stated that the Group continues to make good progress on its strategic milestones in the first year of its five year ONE Kingfisher transformation, and remains on track.



In London, Kingfisher shares were trading at 358.50 pence, down 3.03 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX