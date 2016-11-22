Acting under its share buyback authorization, the GN Store Nord board of directors initiated a share buyback program on March 11, 2016 in accordance with the provisions of the European Commission's regulation no. 2273/2003 of December 22, 2003, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules (company announcement no. 19 of March 11, 2016).



GN Store Nord's share-buy-back program is applied without change, but shall going forward be subject to the European Parliament and of the Council's regulation (EU) no 596/2014 of April 16, 2014, on market abuse and its ancillary acts.



The share buyback program has been initiated in order to reduce the company's share capital. Under the share buyback program, which is running from March 11, 2016 and ending no later than March 13, 2017, GN intends to buy back shares for an amount of up to DKK 1,500 million.



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period November 15, 2016 -November 21, 2016:



No. of Average purchase Transaction Value, shares price, DKK DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- November 15, 2016 57,920 138.05 7,996,053 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- November 16, 2016 32,155 139.32 4,479,915 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- November 17, 2016 44,085 139.34 6,142,791 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- November 18, 2016 46,297 140.15 6,488,409 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- November 21, 2016 52,545 140.52 7,383,797 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 5,446,959 134.86 734,599,949 program --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Following the above transactions GN owns a total of 10,124,693 own shares corresponding to 6.5% of the company's total share capital. Every Tuesday, GN will announce the number and value of repurchased shares in company announcements to Nasdaq Copenhagen.



For further information please contact:



Peter Justesen VP - Investor Relations & Treasury GN Store Nord A/S Tel: +45 45 75 87 16



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=605536