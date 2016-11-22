SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/16 -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), a leading provider of cloud customer engagement solutions, today announced that Eric Smit, CFO, will be participating in the Benchmark Company's Annual Micro Cap Discovery One-on-One Conference taking place on Thursday, December 1, 2016 at the Palmer House Hilton Hotel in Chicago.

To arrange a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Smit, please contact either your Benchmark sales person, or the MKR Group, eGain's investor relations firm, at egan@mkr-group.com.

About eGain

eGain customer engagement solutions power digital transformation for leading brands. Our top-rated cloud applications for social, mobile, web, and contact centers help clients deliver connected customer journeys in an omnichannel world. To learn more about eGain, visit www.egain.com.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

MKR Group Investor Relations

Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers

Phone: 323-468-2300

Email: egan@mkr-group.com



