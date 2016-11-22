Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market Worth 3.95 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, November 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market by Deployment Type (Embedded, and Standalone), Offering (Software, and Services), End-User Industry (Automotive, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets, The EMI Market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.53 Billion in 2016 and is expected to register a CAGR of 17.1%, to reach USD 3.95 Billion by 2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 68 market data Tables and 69 Figures spread through 165 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/enterprise-manufacturing-intelligence-market-32000061.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The growth of this market is driven by the tough competition among manufacturing companies, growing need for enhanced operational efficiency, rising supplier complexity, and stringent regulatory framework in the highly regulated industries.

"Embedded deployment to hold the largest share of the enterprise manufacturing intelligence market during the forecast period"

Embedded deployment type is expected to lead the enterprise manufacturing intelligence market between 2016 and 2022. The growth of the market is expected to be influenced by factors such as ongoing technological advancements, increasing popularity of IoT, and growing demand for sustainable production.

"Automotive industry to hold the largest share and grow at the highest rate between 2016 and 2022"

The automotive sector witnessed rapid changes in the manufacturing technologies. Original equipment manufacturers in the automotive industry are facing challenges of manufacturing, designing, and upgrading conventional powertrain models to synchronize their manufacturing processes with the emerging technologies for enhanced consumer satisfaction and better experiences. On account of this, EMI software would gain traction during the forecast period.

"North America expected to dominate the EMI market between 2016 and 2022"

EMI is witnessing a rapid adoption rate across various industries such as oil and gas, automotive, medical devices, chemicals which is expected to support the market growth in North America. Further, the presence of leading market players in this region and increasing government's investments is anticipated to fuel the North American market.

Inquiry Before Buying: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=32000061

The major players involved in the Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence market include ABB Ltd. (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), Siemens AG (Germany), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), General Electric Co. (U.S.), Aspen Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Dassault Systemes (France), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan) and SAP SE (Germany).

Browse Related Reports

Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market by Technology (SCADA, PAC & RTU, DCS, Safety, MES & MOM, PLM), Component (Industrial Robots, Machine Vision, Control Valves, Enclosures, Cables), Industry (Process, and Discrete) - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/factory-industrial-automation-sme-smb-market-541.html

Process Automation & Instrumentation Market by Instrument (Pressure, Temperature, Level and Humidity Transmitter), Solutions (PLC, DCS, SCADA, HMI, APC, MES and Safety Automation), Application, and Geography - Global Trend and Forecast to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/process-automation-market-1172.html

Subscribe Reports from Semiconductor Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical info graphics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog@ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/electronics-and-semiconductors

LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets

