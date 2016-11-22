New Frost & Sullivan Webinar: Cloud for European Businesses: The Right Transformation Model in 2017

Digital Transformation Drives Innovation, Growth and Competitive Advantage in the Evolving Economic Scenario

LONDON, Nov. 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

WHEN: 6th December at 2pm GMT

WHERE: Online, with complimentary registration. Please email: anna.zanchi@frost.com

SPEAKERS: Alexander Michael, Director of Consulting, Digital Transformation, Frost & Sullivan; Neil Kapoor, Account Executive, NetSuite

Photo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161122/441996

Digital transformation affects every industry, every type of organisation and every country in Europe. It is a strategic priority for businesses to address the top drivers behind industry change: (1) changing needs of customers; (2) new distribution channels; and (3) new products entering the industry.

A unified suite of applications running off of a single database answers these challenges efficiently, and Frost & Sullivan research finds that businesses increasingly see cloud as a solution to the challenges of industry transformation, competition, and as a means to facilitate global expansion. They are turning to the cloud for its agility, scalability and flexibility, and reaping the rewards by delivering innovative products and services that are transforming industries.

A majority of European businesses have already adopted cloud-based applications for at least one core business area (such as CRM, ERP or accounting). An overwhelming majority of businesses consider cloud applications a competitive advantage. Organisations that have not yet made the move are not reaping the full benefits of digitalisation, and it is harder to take their businesses global.

Why You Must Attend:

Explore the direct relationship between an organisation's ability to embrace cloud computing and its ability to innovate .

. Discuss how data is the only real competitive advantage in the digital economy.

is the only real competitive advantage in the digital economy. Understand how cloud has increased the productivity of government IT decision makers and better enabled them to serve citizens.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community.

Contact:

Anna Zanchi

Corporate Communications - Europe

P: +39.02.4851 6133

E: anna.zanchi@frost.com

www.frost.com