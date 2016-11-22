Regulatory News:

Solteq Plc (HEX:STQ1V) Stock Exchange Bulletin 22.11.2016 at 1.30 pm.

The Board of Directors of Solteq Plc has, pursuant to the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 16 March 2016, decided to arrange a share issue in which new shares in the company are offered for subscription to the Group's personnel and to persons who have temporary agency employment with a company belonging to the Group. The Board of Directors expects to decide on the detailed terms and conditions and schedule of the share issue at the beginning of December 2016.

"We have set the goal to become a global digital commerce expert. Solteq employees will reach this goal by means of excellent expertise, attitude and team spirit. Along with this share issue, we want to encourage Solteq employees to subscribe for shares in the Company, as it is fair that through this arrangement, Solteq employees will benefit from the Company's economic success. On the other hand, I also believe that share ownership in the Company increases employees' devotion to reach out to common goals", says Mr Repe Harmanen, CEO.

A maximum total of 500,000 new shares in the company will, in deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive subscription right, be offered for subscription to the Group's personnel and to persons who have temporary agency employment with a company belonging to the Group. The company has a weighty financial reason for the deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive subscription right, since the purpose of the share issue is to encourage the personnel and temporary agency employees to acquire and own the company's shares. Approximately 500 people are employed by the Group, and the Group has activities in three different countries. The number of temporary agency employees is approximately 15.

New shares will be offered in the share issue at two different subscription prices. The share subscription price for the first 600 shares to be subscribed will be the prevailing quotation of the share on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd at that time, determined by the Board of Directors, deducted by 50 per cent. The share subscription price for shares to be subscribed after the first 600 shares will be the prevailing quotation of the share on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd at that time, determined by the Board of Directors, deducted by 10 per cent. The minimum subscription is 100 shares. The subscriptions must be paid upon subscription.

The Board of Directors expects to decide on the final subscription price of the shares to be offered, on the share subscription period and on other detailed terms and conditions at the beginning of December 2016.

