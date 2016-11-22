

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's output prices increased for the second straight month in October, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Tuesday.



The manufacturing industries output price index, excluding VAT, climbed 1.6 percent year-over-year in October, much faster than the 0.1 percent slight rise in September.



The yearly price index for energy products grew 2.6 percent in October and those of capital goods went up by 1.0 percent.



Building and construction all materials prices rose by 1.9 percent in the year since October 2015.



Month-on-month, output prices increased 0.9 percent from September, when it fell by 0.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX