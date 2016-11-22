Cloudwave Attends CITM, Asia's Leading Travel Trade Event





SHANGHAI, Nov. 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Virtual Reality (VR) technology company Cloudwave took part in two exhibitions during a seven-day period across two different time zones, providing technical support for seven exhibition booths from six countries. Cloudwave is constantly on the road, providing exhibition services to tourism organizations.

China International Travel Mart(CITM), the largest travel trade event in Asia, was held at the ShanghaiNew International Expo Center on November 11, 2016. The event attracted more than 2,000 domestic and foreign top-level tourism service providers and drew worldwideattentionfrom insiders across the tourism industry.

China-based technology company Shanghai Cloudwave Network and Technology Co., Ltd. (Cloudwave), a pioneer in VR technology and professional tourism applications, became an eye-catcher when it provided a complete VR set up, including the hardware and the contents for Fliggy (formerly Alitrip), Pacific Islands Trade andInvest, and the Reunion IslandTourismBoard.

Cloudwave supported Fliggy to create and deliver an impressive virtual journey for exhibitors and buyers. With advanced VR technology, Cloudwave offered tourists the chance to interact andexperience the panoramic view of popular tourist destinations across five continents, allowing them to explore the whole worldinstantly. The tremendous popularity of VR has created appeal among different major tourism authorities of China's key travel destinations to adapt VR technology and digitalize their marketing programs.

Cloudwave has been committed to contributing toand supporting developing tourism destinations. Ryan Wang, Cloudwave's District Marketing Manager, said that the company is partnering with Pacific Islands Trade andInvest to create VR-based promotional videos for Samoa and Vanuatu tourism. A number of organizations have come together, including the Word Bank and other Pacific Island countries, to represent their tourism materials in a unified way and to create promotional tourism videos to attract more international tourists and business investors.

For many Chinese holiday makers, Reunion Islandis not an alien tourism destination. Reunion Island, a French department in the Indian Ocean, is known for its volcanic, rain forested interior, coral reefs and beaches. the eastern part of the island is still active today.Piton de la Fournaise, on theeastern sideof Reunion, has experienced eruptions several times since1925.During CITM, Cloudwave displayed rare VR video clips taken from Reunion, including clips of a totalsolareclipse, a volcanic eruption and whales diving in anoffshore marine sanctuary. These clips were shot in areas which arenormally inaccessible to general visitors. Cloudwave's VR technology gave the visitors an opportunity to witness these rare moments and offeredcompletely new perspectives of the tourist destinations.

At the banquet dinner in honor of Chinese partners, Cloudwave received the "Outstanding Partnership-Tourism Technology" award from the Reunion government.

Cloudwave has been devoted to providing more quality VR content; it is fortunate to have ample resources and an excellent production team. Cloudwave possess a VR library of 12,400 hours of footage from 900 cities around the world, placing them miles ahead of other competitors. The company has signed strategic partnerships with the tourist administrations of 70 countries and regions around the world.

Cloudwave inked letters of intent for strategic cooperation with five countries during CITM. In 2017, the company is aimingto vastly increase its collection of footage so that Chinese tourists can experience a wider array of travel destinations through VR technology. By being an early adopter of the technology and delivering a whole new level of innovation to the tourism industry, Cloudwave expects to remain in the vanguard.










