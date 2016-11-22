

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) released a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $243.94 million, or $0.45 per share. This was up from $199.90 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.6% to $2.63 billion. This was up from $2.40 billion last year.



Hormel Foods Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $243.94 Mln. vs. $199.90 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 22.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.45 vs. $0.37 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 21.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.46 -Revenue (Q4): $2.63 Bln vs. $2.40 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.6%



