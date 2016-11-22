IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - November 22, 2016) - HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS), a leading inbound marketing and sales software company, has announced the winners of its 2016 Impact Awards, naming SmartBug Media as the recipient of the acclaimed Happiest Customers Award for the North American region.

24 winners were chosen from more than 3,100 marketing agencies which were broken-down into nine Award categories. The organizations encompass the top domestic and international agency partners that have established a strong pattern of growth within inbound marketing throughout the year.

"SmartBug Media has set an example for how businesses everywhere should be transforming their marketing with inbound. Their strategic approach to attracting, engaging, and delighting customers has not only built valuable relationships with their audience, but has driven growth for their agency and the inbound movement," says Patrick Shea, Director of Partnerships at HubSpot, Inc. "Our team here at HubSpot is proud to call SmartBug Media a Partner and recognize them with the North American Happiest Customers Award."

The Happiest Customers Award is a metrics-based award determined by the number of clients a Partner has and the number of apps used within the clients' portals. The Award reflects client satisfaction. SmartBug Media has previously been recognized for nine HubSpot Impact Awards which include:

Winner: People's Choice Impact Award

Winner: Best New Client Onboarding

Finalist: Best Client Graphic Design

Finalist: Client Campaign of the Year

Third Place: Happiest Clients

Honorable Mention: Website Design of the Year

Honorable Mention: Client Growth Story of the Year

Honorable Mention: COS Innovators of the Year

Honorable Mention: Marketplace Provider of the Year

"It is always an honor to be recognized for our marketing efforts by HubSpot and the Happiest Customers Award validates the success that our clients are having," said Ryan Malone, Founder and CEO of SmartBug Media. "The marketing industry has been rapidly evolving, but the core idea, to help companies grow their business, has never wavered - only the tactics that are necessary to get there. We value innovation, flexibility and open-mindedness and this has resulted in having 'happy' customers."

About SmartBug

For more than seven years, SmartBug Media has been helping businesses increase sales leads, close more customers, and enhance the reach of their brands. SmartBug is one of a handful of HubSpot Diamond partners in the world and is the highest rated agency in the history of the HubSpot ecosystem. We also boast the highest ROI documented from any HubSpot partner -- 3,558% and 14,500% ROI on a six-month and three-year campaign.

For a free inbound marketing or web design consultation, or to learn more, visit http://www.smartbugmedia.com/ or call 949-236-6448.

