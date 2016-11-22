TRUSTECH 2016 runs 29 November 1 December at the Palais des Festival in Cannes.

Company: CETIS d.d. Stand: Lerins D 015 Web: www.cetis.si CETIS is one of the leading European companies in security printing products (such as biometric passports, ID documents, visas, vehicle permits and car licences, payment and loyalty cards, ballot papers and many others) and comprehensive integrated solutions (such as data enrolment and management, AFIS, personalisation solutions, PKI and others). With over 200 years of experience in printing and in-house know-how CETIS is a reliable strategic partner to companies and governments on 4 continents, promising high quality, flexibility, customised solutions, short lead times and a high level of support. Company: DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH Stand: Riviera L 020 Web: www.dermalog.com Welcome to the world of DERMALOG. The biometric innovations leader. As a pioneer in the development of biometric products and solutions, DERMALOG has shaped the world of security for over 25 years. We have been and keep on revolutionizing biometric security products for law enforcement, civil governmental agencies like national registration, voter and driver registrations, health agencies, security agencies and develop solutions for access and data security, authorization and authentication services as well as mobile security. Company: Entrust Datacard Stand: Lerins B 025 Web: www.entrustdatacard.com Consumers, citizens and employees increasingly expect anywhere-anytime experiences whether making purchases, crossing borders, accessing e-gov services or logging onto corporate networks. They also expect the underlying ecosystems that enable this freedom and flexibility to be entirely reliable and secure. Entrust Datacard offers trusted identity and secure transaction technologies that make this possible. Solutions range from the physical world of financial cards, passports and ID cards to the digital realm of authentication, certificates and secure communications. Today, Entrust Datacard enables its customers to issue over 10 million physical identities daily, handle over 400 billion online transactions per year and manage billions of electronic identities. Company: ITW Brand Identity Division Stand: Riviera H 014 Web: www.itwbi.com ITW Brand Identity Division is the premier single source supplier to global card manufacturers and card personalization bureaus for financial/transaction card products. Our HoloLam Plus® full-face holographic laminates create transaction cards that are unique and distinctive. HoloLam Plus is available on colored and white cores, and in a range of formats for EMV chip cards, contactless and dual interface cards. To learn more about our full range of card products, and to see a demonstration of our proprietary Card Design Suite™ of tools that help you create differentiated and extraordinary transaction cards, visit us at Riviera Hall, Stand H 014. Company: Keypasco Stand: Lerins E 001 Web: www.keypasco.com Since the start in 2010 Keypasco's award winning solution has contributed to a paradigm shift within Internet security. Keypasco's unique patented solution uses a revolutionary new technology for user authentication and provides security to online service providers and users. By using the unique device ID on the end-user's own device, like a smartphone, tablet or a computer, we can make sure that a username and password only works on the right device and in the right location. To ensure a convenient user experience the technology is working in the background to maintain the security behind the provider's ordinary application interface. Company: MeReal Biometrics Stand: CRO A 003 Web: http://merealbiometrics.com/ The only patented secure PAYMENT ACCESS card for use wherever sound travels, online offline. Goodbye PINs/passwords. HK company/French technology. Fingerprint sensor, dual cyphered acoustic RFID one-time password, NFC, EMV battery. Series A. Company: Österreichische Staatsdruckerei GmbH Stand: Marina B 096 Web: https://www.staatsdruckerei.at 200 years of experience and the clout of an efficiently managed company have made OeSD the reliable partner needed by every country to produce high security ID solutions. OeSD develops and implements those future security standards in dealing with personalized documents which guarantee certainty in establishing identity and document authenticity. Company: SMARTRAC TECHNOLOGY GROUP Stand: Riviera 050 Web: www.smartrac-group.com SMARTRAC is the world's leading developer, manufacturer and supplier of RFID products and IoT solutions, providing both ready-made and customized offerings, suitable for a large number of applications. SMARTRAC makes products smart, and enables businesses to identify, authenticate, track and complement product offerings. The company's portfolio is used in a wide array of applications: access control, animal identification, automated fare collection, automotive, border control, contactless payment, electronic product identification, industry, libraries and media management, laundry, logistics, retail, public transport, and many more. Leveraging its global R&D, production and sales network, SMARTRAC combines physical products with its Internet of Things platform Smart Cosmos, empowering the ecosystem of connected things. Company: Utimaco IS GmbH Stand: Lerins B 021 Web: https://hsm.utimaco.com Utimaco is a leading manufacturer of hardware security modules (HSMs) that provide the Root of Trust to the IoT. We keep cryptographic keys and digital identities safe to protect critical digital infrastructures and high value data assets. Utimaco delivers a general purpose HSM as a customizable platform to easily integrate into existing software solutions or enable the development of new ones. Founded in 1983, our HSMs today are deployed across more than 80 countries in more than 1,000 installations. Utimaco employs a total of 170 people, with sales offices in Germany, the US, the UK and Singapore.

