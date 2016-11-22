

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Voters are far more pessimistic about progress in race relations under Donald Trump than they were after Barack Obama's election eight years ago, a new survey shows.



A Pew Research Center survey of voters after Election Day finds that roughly three-quarters of blacks (74 percent) expect race relations to worsen following Trump's election as president, while just 5 percent expect them to improve. In 2008, these views were almost the reverse: 75 percent of black voters said Obama's election would lead to better race relations, while about a quarter expected no difference in relations.



Nearly half of U.S. voters (46 percent) expect Trump's election to lead to worse race relations, while just 25 percent say they will improve. By contrast, after Obama's election eight years ago, 52 percent of voters expected race relations to improve, while just 9 percent said they would be worse.



