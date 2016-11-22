Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Analysis of the Western European Protein Ingredients Market" report to their offering.
The Western European protein ingredients market was $10.89 billion in 2015 and is likely to expand at an attractive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% from 2015 to 2020.
This study provides a detailed insight into the Western European protein ingredients market. Market growth drivers, restraints, competitive landscape and key market, company and technology trends are also discussed.
The market is segmented into animal and plant proteins, thus covering egg protein, wheat gluten, dairy proteins, soy protein, wheat gluten, pea protein, rice and canola protein, and algae proteins. Revenue and volume estimates and forecasts are provided for the different types of proteins studied.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Key Findings
Measurements
2. Market Overview
Market Definitions
Market Segmentation
Market Segmentation-Animal Proteins
Market Segmentation-Plant Proteins
3. Drivers and Restraints-Total Protein Ingredients Market
Market Drivers
Drivers Explained
Market Restraints
Restraints Explained
4. Forecast and Trends-Total Protein Ingredients Market
Measurements
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue Forecast
Volume Forecast
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion
Percent Revenue by Vertical Market
Application Trends
5. Competitive Analysis-Total Protein Ingredients Market
Animal and Plant Proteins-Key Competitors Overview
Competitive Environment
Competitive Factors and Assessment
6. Animal Proteins Market Breakdown
Market Overview
Market Trends
Impact of Market Drivers on Different Animal Proteins
Impact of Market Restraints on Different Animal Proteins
Animal Proteins-Applications Overview
Revenue Forecast
Volume Forecast
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion
Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Type
Revenue Forecast by Product Type
Percent Volume Forecast by Product Type
Volume Forecast by Product Type
Revenue and Volume Forecast by Product Type Discussion
7. Plant Proteins Market Breakdown
Market Overview
Market Trends
Impact of Market Drivers on Different Plant Proteins
Impact of Market Restraints on Different Plant Proteins
Plant Proteins-Application Overview
Revenue Forecast
Volume Forecast
Revenue and Volume Forecast Discussion
Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Type
Revenue Forecast by Product Type
Percent Volume Forecast by Product Type
Volume Forecast by Product Type
Revenue and Volume Forecast by Product Type Discussion
8. The Last Word
3 Big Predictions
