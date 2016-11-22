Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Analysis of the Western European Protein Ingredients Market" report to their offering.

The Western European protein ingredients market was $10.89 billion in 2015 and is likely to expand at an attractive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% from 2015 to 2020.

This study provides a detailed insight into the Western European protein ingredients market. Market growth drivers, restraints, competitive landscape and key market, company and technology trends are also discussed.

The market is segmented into animal and plant proteins, thus covering egg protein, wheat gluten, dairy proteins, soy protein, wheat gluten, pea protein, rice and canola protein, and algae proteins. Revenue and volume estimates and forecasts are provided for the different types of proteins studied.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Measurements

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation-Animal Proteins

Market Segmentation-Plant Proteins

3. Drivers and Restraints-Total Protein Ingredients Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecast and Trends-Total Protein Ingredients Market

Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Volume Forecast

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue by Vertical Market

Application Trends

5. Competitive Analysis-Total Protein Ingredients Market

Animal and Plant Proteins-Key Competitors Overview

Competitive Environment

Competitive Factors and Assessment

6. Animal Proteins Market Breakdown

Market Overview

Market Trends

Impact of Market Drivers on Different Animal Proteins

Impact of Market Restraints on Different Animal Proteins

Animal Proteins-Applications Overview

Revenue Forecast

Volume Forecast

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Percent Volume Forecast by Product Type

Volume Forecast by Product Type

Revenue and Volume Forecast by Product Type Discussion

7. Plant Proteins Market Breakdown

Market Overview

Market Trends

Impact of Market Drivers on Different Plant Proteins

Impact of Market Restraints on Different Plant Proteins

Plant Proteins-Application Overview

Revenue Forecast

Volume Forecast

Revenue and Volume Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Percent Volume Forecast by Product Type

Volume Forecast by Product Type

Revenue and Volume Forecast by Product Type Discussion

8. The Last Word

3 Big Predictions

