

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - The US Department of State on Monday issued a Travel alert, warning U.S. citizens of the heightened risk of terrorist attacks throughout Europe, particularly during the holiday season.



U.S. citizens have been advised to exercise caution at holiday festivals, events, and outdoor markets.



Credible information indicates the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant and their affiliates continue to plan terrorist attacks in Europe, with a focus on the upcoming holiday season and associated events, the Travel Alert says.



The State Department has also warned U.S. citizens to be alert to the possibility that extremist sympathizers or self-radicalized extremists may conduct attacks during this period with little or no warning. Terrorists may employ a wide variety of tactics, using both conventional and non-conventional weapons and targeting both official and private interests, it added.



