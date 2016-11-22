NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - November 22, 2016) - Vemanti Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: VMNT) a diversified holding corporation, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, MedicatedOne, has produced samples of dairy-free, gluten and sugar-free vegan edibles for testing, representing three products from the previously-announced new line of cannabis-infused edibles.

The passage of Prop 64 on November 8, 2016 in California has created potentially the largest market in the world for cannabis products. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, MedicatedOne, is positioning itself at the forefront of developing and marketing innovative CBD-infused edible cannabis products for non-smokers and occasional recreational users.

"In line with our previous announcement, the team at MedicatedOne has created its first samples of cannabis-infused granola, peanut butter, and chocolate brownies," stated Tan Tran, CEO of Vemanti Group. He continued, "The base recipes for these products were developed in collaboration with a Santa Barbara-based food blogger whose healthy food blog caters to over 13,000 international users and specializes in home-made vegan and vegetarian cuisine. They were then carefully infused with lower-dosage hemp-derived CBD resulting in the edibles. After testing, and upon achieving satisfactory results, we may be able to market these products both to the medical cannabis dispensaries to be included in meals and as a dietary supplement for their patients, as well as recreational suppliers who will cater to the occasional first-time users."

The Company is looking to engage with independent third-party cannabis testing labs to optimize the CBD dosage, the serving amounts, and the combination of the edible ingredients. These steps will result in respective determinations made for packaging, product safety notices, and other requirements mandated by the developing cannabis products' regulations. Market-ready time frame the new products is planned for 1st quarter of Fiscal Year 2017.

"Part of our testing will go beyond the physical analysis of the products and will have to do with the branding. We are working on several options for our marketing program including blind tastings, polling various potential focus groups, and mass market appeal. MedicatedOne is looking not only to offer users the best cannabis edibles for their taste buds, but to develop the brand, which may garner a significant presence in this new space," concluded Tan Tran.

About Vemanti Group

Vemanti Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: VMNT) is a diversified holding corporation that's looking to be active in high-growth and technology-driven markets. The company plans to grow by adding value-added and fundamentally-sound businesses to their portfolio. For details on Vemanti Group, Inc. and its portfolio, visit www.vemanti.com.

Legal Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and section 21e of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those statements include the intent, belief or current expectations of the company and its management team. Forward-looking statements are projections of events, revenues, income, future economics, research, development, reformulation, product performance or management's plans and objectives for future operations. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Accomplishing the strategy described herein is significantly dependent upon numerous factors, many that are not in management's control.

Contact Information



Vemanti Group, Inc.



Investor Relations

(800) 768-1288

ir@vemanti.com