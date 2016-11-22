

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)announced plans to open its third Nevada fulfillment center in North Las Vegas. Amazon currently employs more than 1,500 full-time hourly associates at its two existing Nevada fulfillment centers in Reno and North Las Vegas, and plans to create more than 1,000 new positions at its second North Las Vegas facility.



Amazon employees at the 800,000-square-foot North Las Vegas fulfillment center will pick, pack and ship larger customer items, such as big-screen televisions, kayaks and patio furniture.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX