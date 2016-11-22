SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/16 --



WHO: The Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), an international association of companies providing goods and services throughout the semiconductor design ecosystem

WHAT: Will host Lucio Lanza, managing director of Lanza techVentures, Dan Rubin, general partner of Alloy Ventures, and Bob Smith, the ESD Alliance's executive director, in conversation about the semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market during REUSE 2016. The ESD Alliance will exhibit at REUSE, highlighting its programs, new initiatives and growing list of member companies.

WHEN: The discussion, "IoT: Poised to offer huge growth opportunities for the global IP Business," will be held from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, December 1. REUSE 2016 will run from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Admittance is free.

WHERE: Computer History Museum, Mountain View, Calif.

To learn more about the ESD Alliance, go to: www.esd-alliance.org

About REUSE 2016

REUSE 2016 is the first of an annual conference and trade show to bring together the semiconductor intellectual property (IP) supply chain and its customers for a full day of everything to do with semiconductor IP.

To learn more about REUSE 2016, go to: www.reuse2016.com

About the Electronic System Design Alliance

The Electronic System Design (ESD) Alliance, an international association of companies providing goods and services throughout the semiconductor design ecosystem, is a forum to address technical, marketing, economic and legislative issues affecting the entire industry. It acts as the central voice to communicate and promote the value of the semiconductor design industry as a vital component of the global electronics industry. For more information about the ESD Alliance, visit http://www.esd-alliance.org

All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For more information, contact:

Nanette Collins

Public Relations for the ESD Alliance

(617) 437-1822

Email Contact



