SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - November 22, 2016) - The largest American heater and air conditioning manufacturer in the United States is now producing Anderson brand HVAC Systems, according to Mary Jean Anderson, president of Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air.

"We're proud to offer a complete line of high quality, high technology air conditioning and heating equipment made right here in the USA," said Anderson.

"By creating our own branded equipment with the top American manufacturer, we're able to offer our clients extraordinary products with full warranties at a reasonable cost," added Anderson. The new Anderson Brand heaters and air conditioners include full warranties including lifetime warranties on major components.

Homeowners are often challenged with the question of whether or not to repair an old system or purchase a new system. Generally, if an HVAC system is ten years or older, it is recommended that the homeowner replace the system. The new energy efficient technology of today's systems will save homeowners significantly on their energy bills over their old systems.

The experienced team of Comfort Advisors at Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air will advise homeowners on the right system for their home and provide free estimates as well as financing options.

Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air has served more than 500,000 San Diego residential and commercial customers since 1978. Services include plumbing, heating and air conditioning, sewer and drains, pipe lining, water filtration, indoor air quality and more including 24-hour emergency service. Visit andersonpha.com for more info.

Contact:

Mary Jean Anderson

mj@andersonpha.com

619.873.1460