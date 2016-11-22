sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Capita plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, November 22

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

Capita plc

2. Reason for the notification:

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

Veritas Asset Management LLP

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (If different from 3)

N/A

5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached:

21 November 2016

6. Date on which issuer notified:

22 November 2016

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

Increase in 1% threshold

8. Notified details:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares if possible using the ISIN CODESituation previous to the Triggering transaction
Number of shares

Number of voting Rights

GB00B23K0M20
65,767,546
65,767,546

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Class/type of shares if possible using the ISIN CODENumber of shares
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
DirectDirect

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

GB00B23K0M20-- 67,576,407 - 10.13%

B: Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

N/A

C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

N/A

Total (A+B+C)

Number of voting rights

67,576,407		% of voting rights

10.13%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:

Veritas Asset Management LLP ('VAM LLP') has a holding in Capita PLC through Veritas Funds Plc (FCA No. 196008) and a number of segregated mandates.

On 21 November 2016, VAM LLP's holding increased from 9.86% to 10.13%.

Proxy Voting:

10. Name of the proxy holder:

N/A

11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:

N/A

12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:

N/A

13. Additional information:

Issued Share Capital - 670,241,242

Issue of Shares in Treasury - 3,100,242

14. Contact name:

Francesca Todd - Capita plc

Lucy Keshinro - Veritas Asset Management LLP

15. Contact telephone number:

+44 (0)20 7202 0641 - Capita plc

+44 (0)203 758 9938 - Veritas Asset Management LLP

22 November 2016


