Capita plc - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

Capita plc

2. Reason for the notification:

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

Veritas Asset Management LLP

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (If different from 3)

N/A

5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached:

21 November 2016

6. Date on which issuer notified:

22 November 2016

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

Increase in 1% threshold

8. Notified details:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares if possible using the ISIN CODE Situation previous to the Triggering transaction Number of shares



Number of voting Rights



GB00B23K0M20

65,767,546

65,767,546

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Class/type of shares if possible using the ISIN CODE Number of shares

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Direct Direct



Indirect



Direct



Indirect



GB00B23K0M20 - - 67,576,407 - 10.13%

B: Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

N/A

C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

N/A

Total (A+B+C)

Number of voting rights



67,576,407 % of voting rights



10.13%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:

Veritas Asset Management LLP ('VAM LLP') has a holding in Capita PLC through Veritas Funds Plc (FCA No. 196008) and a number of segregated mandates.

On 21 November 2016, VAM LLP's holding increased from 9.86% to 10.13%.

Proxy Voting:

10. Name of the proxy holder:

N/A

11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:

N/A

12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:

N/A

13. Additional information:

Issued Share Capital - 670,241,242

Issue of Shares in Treasury - 3,100,242

14. Contact name:

Francesca Todd - Capita plc

Lucy Keshinro - Veritas Asset Management LLP

15. Contact telephone number:

+44 (0)20 7202 0641 - Capita plc

+44 (0)203 758 9938 - Veritas Asset Management LLP

22 November 2016