Capita plc - Holding(s) in Company

London, November 22
TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:
Capita plc
2. Reason for the notification:
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
Veritas Asset Management LLP
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (If different from 3)
N/A
5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached:
21 November 2016
6. Date on which issuer notified:
22 November 2016
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:
Increase in 1% threshold
8. Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of shares if possible using the ISIN CODE
|Situation previous to the Triggering transaction
|Number of shares
|Number of voting Rights
|GB00B23K0M20
65,767,546
65,767,546
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Class/type of shares if possible using the ISIN CODE
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Direct
|Direct
|Indirect
|Direct
|Indirect
|GB00B23K0M20
|-
|- 67,576,407 - 10.13%
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
N/A
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
N/A
Total (A+B+C)
|Number of voting rights
67,576,407
|% of voting rights
10.13%
9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:
Veritas Asset Management LLP ('VAM LLP') has a holding in Capita PLC through Veritas Funds Plc (FCA No. 196008) and a number of segregated mandates.
On 21 November 2016, VAM LLP's holding increased from 9.86% to 10.13%.
Proxy Voting:
10. Name of the proxy holder:
N/A
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:
N/A
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:
N/A
13. Additional information:
Issued Share Capital - 670,241,242
Issue of Shares in Treasury - 3,100,242
14. Contact name:
Francesca Todd - Capita plc
Lucy Keshinro - Veritas Asset Management LLP
15. Contact telephone number:
+44 (0)20 7202 0641 - Capita plc
+44 (0)203 758 9938 - Veritas Asset Management LLP
22 November 2016