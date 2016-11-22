MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/16 -- On Tuesday, December 6, 2016, Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A)(TSX: TCL.B) will release its fiscal 2016 results and host a conference call for the financial community at 4:15 PM. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation's Internet site at www.tc.tc, and will be archived for 30 days. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire prior to the conference call as well as in the Management's Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation's website.

Fiscal Year 2016 Results Conference Call Date: Tuesday, December 6, 2016 Time: 4:15 PM Dial-in numbers: 1 647 788-4922 or 1 877 223-4471 Live audio webcast: www.tc.tc/investors Conference Recording Playback Availability dates: December 6 (7:15 PM) to December 13 (11:59 PM) Access telephone numbers: 1 416 621-4642 or 1 800 585-8367 Access code: 31614259

The following is the conference call calendar for the 2017 fiscal year, for your information:

2017 Calendar 1st quarter: Friday, March 3 2nd quarter: Thursday, June 8 3rd quarter: Thursday, September 7 4th quarter: Thursday, December 14

Contacts:

Shirley Chenny

Advisor, Investor Relations

514 954-4166

shirley.chenny@tc.tc



