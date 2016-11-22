Vilnius, Lithuania, 2016-11-22 17:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on preliminary unaudited results Company's sales over first nine months in 2016 accounted to 112.4 million EUR, or 10.1% lower compare to a year ago. Sales resulted over first nine months in 2015 were 125.0 million EUR.



Company accounted 0.46 million EUR net profit over first nine months of 2016 or 48% less compare with 0.88 million EUR net profit earned over first nine months in 2015.



Audrius Statulevicius



CFO



(+370 5)246 1419