LONDON FINANCE & INVESTMENT GROUP PLC - Death of a Director

London Finance & Investment Group PLC

(Incorporated in England with registered number 201151 )

("Lonfin" or "the Company")

Death of a Director

The Board of Lonfin regrets to announce the death of Lloyd Marshall, a non-executive director of the Company, who passed away on 20 November 2016.

Edward Beale, a non-executive director, commented: "Lloyd was a highly valued member of the management team and a good friend. He brought a wealth of experience, knowledge and common sense to the Company along with strong principles. My colleagues and I extend our thoughts and deepest sympathy to David and Sue Marshall and the rest of their family."

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

