Research and Markets - Global Brakes (Disc Brakes, Drum Brakes) Market CAGR Growth of 4.66% by 2021 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Report 2016-2021 - Vendors: Aisin Seiki, Mando Corp, ZF Group

DUBLIN, Nov 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Brakes (Disc Brakes, Drum Brakes) Market - (By Type, By Region, By Country): Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts (2016-2021)" report to their offering.

According to the report, Global Brakes (Disc Brakes, Drum Brakes) Market - (By Type, By Region, By Country): Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts (2016-2021), global brakes market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over 4.66% during 2016 - 2021.

A comprehensive research report titled "Global Brakes (Disc Brakes, Drum Brakes) Market - (By Type, By Region, By Country): Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts (2016-2021)" created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, presents the analysis of the global brake market and has been segmented By Type (Disc and Drum); By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, China, India).

Market for brakes is growing steadily on account of the rising number of vehicles in the world, which is caused by the advancements in the vehicle braking system, and is gaining prominence among emerging nations. Rising popularity of electric vehicles among the population along with the growing focus on safety has led to the growth of brake market.

Among the segments, market is expected to be driven by Disc Brakes on account of the technological improvement leading to higher adoption among the customers.

While developed regions will continue to dominate the market in terms of revenue, emerging nations are expected to respond to the market optimistically due to the developing technological advancements, leading to increase in use of disc brakes.

Companies Mentioned:

  • Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
  • Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd.
  • Brembo S.P.A.
  • Federal-Mogul Holdings Corporation
  • Haldex AB
  • Knorr-Bremse AG
  • Mando Corporation
  • Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd
  • WABCO
  • ZF Group

Report Structure:

1. Research Methodology

2. Research Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Strategic Recommendations

5. Global Brake Industry Overview

6. Global Brake Industry: Growth and Forecast

7. North America Brake Industry: Growth and Forecast

8. North America Brake Industry: Country Analysis

9. Europe Brake Industry: Growth and Forecast

10. Europe Brake Industry: Country Analysis

11. APAC Brake Industry: Growth and Forecast

12. APAC Brake Industry: Country Analysis

13. ROW Brake Industry: Growth and Forecast

14. Market Trends and Developments

15. Market Dynamics

16. Porter Five Force Analysis

17. PEST Analysis

18. Brake Industry Trade Data Analysis

19. Competitive Landscape: Global Brake Industry

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5fjhkj/global_brakes

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2016 PR Newswire