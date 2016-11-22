Research and Markets - Global Brakes (Disc Brakes, Drum Brakes) Market CAGR Growth of 4.66% by 2021 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Report 2016-2021 - Vendors: Aisin Seiki, Mando Corp, ZF Group

DUBLIN, Nov 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the report, Global Brakes (Disc Brakes, Drum Brakes) Market - (By Type, By Region, By Country): Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts (2016-2021), global brakes market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over 4.66% during 2016 - 2021.



A comprehensive research report titled "Global Brakes (Disc Brakes, Drum Brakes) Market - (By Type, By Region, By Country): Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts (2016-2021)" created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, presents the analysis of the global brake market and has been segmented By Type (Disc and Drum); By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, China, India).



Market for brakes is growing steadily on account of the rising number of vehicles in the world, which is caused by the advancements in the vehicle braking system, and is gaining prominence among emerging nations. Rising popularity of electric vehicles among the population along with the growing focus on safety has led to the growth of brake market.



Among the segments, market is expected to be driven by Disc Brakes on account of the technological improvement leading to higher adoption among the customers.



While developed regions will continue to dominate the market in terms of revenue, emerging nations are expected to respond to the market optimistically due to the developing technological advancements, leading to increase in use of disc brakes.



Companies Mentioned:



Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd.

Brembo S.P.A.

Federal-Mogul Holdings Corporation

Haldex AB

Knorr-Bremse AG

Mando Corporation

Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd

WABCO

ZF Group



