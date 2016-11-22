Research and Markets - India Enterprise Network LAN Equipment Market to Cross $2.5 Billion - Key Vendors are Huawei Technologies, Dell & IBM

DUBLIN, Nov 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
The India enterprise network LAN equipment market is anticipated to cross $ 2.5 Billion by the end of 2021. Switches dominated the country's enterprise network LAN equipment market during 2011-2015, and the segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the next five years as well.
Surging bandwidth requirements, growing data security concerns and escalating adoption and integration of LAN network equipment in large business setups and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are some of the major factors expected to aid the growth of India enterprise network LAN equipment market during 2016-2021.
Moreover, increase in the number of data centre build-outs, booming Machine-to-Machine communication (M2M) market and expansion of Cloud networking are anticipated to further aid the enterprise network LAN equipment market in the country over the span of next five years. Furthermore, favourable government initiatives such as Digital India Programme, National Optical Fibre Network (NOFN), Bharat Net, Network of Spectrum (NFS), etc., are expected to positively influence the India enterprise network LAN equipment market.
Why You Should Buy This Report?
- To gain an in-depth understanding of India enterprise network LAN equipment market.
- To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years.
- To help industry consultants, enterprise network LAN equipment manufacturers, vendors and dealers to align their market-centric strategies.
- To obtain research based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material.
- To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players.
- To avail of 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs.
Companies Mentioned:
- Cisco Systems India Pvt. Ltd.
- D-Link India Limited
- Dell India Private Limited
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise India Pvt. Ltd
- Huawei Technologies India Pvt. Ltd
- IBM India Private Limited
- Juniper Networks India Private Limited
- NETGEAR Technologies India Private Ltd
- Nokia Solutions and Networks India Private Limited
- TP-Link India Private Limited
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Global Enterprise Network LAN Equipment Market Overview
5. India Enterprise Network LAN Equipment Market Outlook
6. India Switches Market Outlook
7. India Routers Market Outlook
8. India Gateways Market Outlook
9. India Cables & Ethernet Market Outlook
10. India NIC Adaptors Market Outlook
11. India Hubs Market Outlook
12. India Enterprise Network LAN Equipment Market Attractiveness Index
13. Market Dynamics
14. Market Trends & Developments
15. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
16. Value Chain Analysis
17. List of Major Distributors
18. India Economic Profile
19. Competitive Landscape
20. Strategic Recommendations
