Research and Markets - India Enterprise Network LAN Equipment Market to Cross $2.5 Billion - Key Vendors are Huawei Technologies, Dell & IBM

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Enterprise Network LAN Equipment Market - Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2021" report to their offering.

The India enterprise network LAN equipment market is anticipated to cross $ 2.5 Billion by the end of 2021. Switches dominated the country's enterprise network LAN equipment market during 2011-2015, and the segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the next five years as well.

Surging bandwidth requirements, growing data security concerns and escalating adoption and integration of LAN network equipment in large business setups and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are some of the major factors expected to aid the growth of India enterprise network LAN equipment market during 2016-2021.



Moreover, increase in the number of data centre build-outs, booming Machine-to-Machine communication (M2M) market and expansion of Cloud networking are anticipated to further aid the enterprise network LAN equipment market in the country over the span of next five years. Furthermore, favourable government initiatives such as Digital India Programme, National Optical Fibre Network (NOFN), Bharat Net, Network of Spectrum (NFS), etc., are expected to positively influence the India enterprise network LAN equipment market.



Companies Mentioned:



Cisco Systems India Pvt. Ltd.

D-Link India Limited

Dell India Private Limited

Hewlett Packard Enterprise India Pvt. Ltd

Huawei Technologies India Pvt. Ltd

IBM India Private Limited

Juniper Networks India Private Limited

NETGEAR Technologies India Private Ltd

Nokia Solutions and Networks India Private Limited

TP-Link India Private Limited



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Global Enterprise Network LAN Equipment Market Overview



5. India Enterprise Network LAN Equipment Market Outlook



6. India Switches Market Outlook



7. India Routers Market Outlook



8. India Gateways Market Outlook



9. India Cables & Ethernet Market Outlook



10. India NIC Adaptors Market Outlook



11. India Hubs Market Outlook



12. India Enterprise Network LAN Equipment Market Attractiveness Index



13. Market Dynamics



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



16. Value Chain Analysis



17. List of Major Distributors



18. India Economic Profile



19. Competitive Landscape



20. Strategic Recommendations



