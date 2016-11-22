Research and Markets - Global Enterprise Synthetic Application Monitoring Market Value of USD 2,109.7 Million by 2021 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Report 2016-2021 - Vendors: Dell Technologies, Rigor, Solarwinds

DUBLIN, Nov 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Enterprise Synthetic Application Monitoring Market by Monitoring Type (API Monitoring, SAAS Application, Mobile Application, and Web Application), Service (Managed and Professional), Deployment, Organization Size, Vertical - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

It is forecast that the enterprise synthetic application monitoring market size is to grow from USD 919.2 Million in 2016 to USD 2,109.7 Million by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.1%.

Enterprise synthetic monitoring process is instrumental in methodically and proactively monitor the network and application performance using external agents, which intimates the actual end users and web traffic, using which simulation test is carried out to automate transactions against web applications, user behavior, and monitor and manage performance accordingly. Synthetic Monitoring sends a constant stream of synthesized traffic to a website or application, ensuring the availability and reliable performance benchmarks of the respective application or web site.

Enterprise synthetic application monitoring offers enhanced end user experience by proactively detecting application performance issues, helping to quantify the business of commercial clients. It is a more active process than Real User Monitoring (RUM) and focuses majorly on the availability and reliability of applications. Synthetic monitoring service providers offer this enhanced real-time monitoring-as-a-service to their commercial clients for managing web and associated application performance.

The scope of this report covers the enterprise synthetic application monitoring market by component, service, deployment type, organization size, vertical, and region. The business consulting services segment is expected to dominate the market, at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as it deals with the transformation of ideas into solutions and infrastructure by providing advanced monitoring and management solutions to enterprise applications. Most of the synthetic application monitoring and management service providers offer business consulting services to identify the risks and vulnerabilities in the current system infrastructure, monitor the entire system performance, and help in effectively troubleshooting them.

The Software as a Service (SaaS) application monitoring type of enterprise synthetic application monitoring market is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period as it actively monitors and troubleshoots end user experience for both web and SaaS applications, supporting both on-premises and cloud SaaS deployment. Furthermore, it also measure, monitors, and manages the performance, availability, and usage of all SaaS applications deployed across the enterprise or commercial customer site.

North America is expected to account for the largest market share in the market, followed by Europe in 2016. Due to the critical need for pro-active monitoring of increasing complex applications and rising adoption of cloud-based SaaS application and DevOps application is increasing the adoption of enterprise synthetic application monitoring.

Companies Mentioned:

Appdynamics, Inc.

Appneta

BMC Software Inc.

CA Technologies Inc.

Catchpoint Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Dynatrace

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Netscout Systems Inc.

New Relic, Inc.

Rigor

Riverbed Technology

Smartbear Software

Solarwinds

Splunk, Inc.

Report Structure:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Enterprise Synthetic Application Monitoring Market Analysis, by Component

8 Enterprise Synthetic Application Monitoring Market Analysis, by Monitoring Type

9 Enterprise Synthetic Application Monitoring Analysis, by Service

10 Enterprise Synthetic Application Monitoring Analysis, by Professional Service Type

11 Enterprise Synthetic Application Monitoring Market Analysis, by Organization Size

12 Enterprise Synthetic Application Monitoring Market Analysis, by Deployment Type

13 Enterprise Synthetic Application Monitoring Market Analysis, by Vertical

14 Geographic Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape

16 Company Profiles

17 Key Innovators

18 Appendix

