Research and Markets - Global Polymer Bearing Market Value of USD 12.89 Billion by 2026 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Report 2016-2026 - Vendors: Oiles, KMS Bearings, IGUS

DUBLIN, Nov 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Polymer Bearing Market by End-Use Industry, Type of Material, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report to their offering.

The global polymer bearing market is projected to reach USD 12.89 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2016 and 2026. This growth is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for polymer bearings in the Asia-Pacific region. Increasing applicability of polymer bearings in the automobile, medical & pharmaceutical, textile, food processing, chemical, office products, and semiconductor industries further propels the growth of the global polymer bearing market. Polymer bearings are preferred for use on metal surfaces.

Polymers offer several advantages over other common bearing materials. Polymer bearings are corrosion and chemical resistant. These bearings do not transfer heat to other areas of the mechanical assembly, as they are self-lubricating and thus, eliminate the possibility of failure due to lack of maintenance.

The phenolics material type segment contributed the largest share to the global polymer bearing market in 2015. This segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2026, owing to the increasing demand for phenolic polymer bearings from varied end-use industries such as automobile, textile, food packaging, and semiconductors. Phenolic polymer bearings also exhibit properties such as excellent strength and shock resistance, coupled with resistance to water, acid, alkali solutions. Phenolic polymeric materials act as self-lubricating materials and replace metal bearings in various applications.

Among all end-use industries, the automobile segment accounted for the largest share of the global polymer bearing market in 2015. The automobile end-use industry segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2026. Polymer bearings are widely used in the automobile industry, owing to their properties such as lightweight, low maintenance, lubrication-free, corrosion & chemical resistant, and high wear & fatigue resistant.

Companies Mentioned:

BNL Ltd.

Boston Gear LLC

Dotmar Engineering Plastic Products

IGUS Inc.

Kashima Bearings, Inc.

Kilian Manufacturing

KMS Bearings, Inc.

Oiles Corporation

Saint-Gobain S.A.

SKF

Report Structure:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

5. Market Overview

6. Industry Trends

7. Polymer Bearing Market, by End-Use Industry

8. Polymer Bearing Market, by Material

9. Polymer Bearing Market, by Region

10. Competitive Landscape

11. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/36rrdn/polymer_bearing

