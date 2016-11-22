On December 7th External Test System 4 will close. The test system will remain closed until Q2 2017 when it will be brought up for MiFID II testing purpose.



Please take necessary measures to determine effects on ongoing testing.



For questions or comments, please contact:



Technical Support:



technicalsupport@nasdaq.com



+46 8 405 6750



Clearing Operations:



clearingtest@nasdaq.com



+46 8 405 6880



Attachment:

