TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/16 -- ePlay Digital Inc., the issuer resulting from a Fundamental Change of Network Life Sciences Inc. has been approved for listing.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at thecse.com

The symbol NOI will be delisted at the close on November 22, 2016. ePlay Digital will begin trading on November 23, 2016.

ePlay Digital Inc. is developing and operating interactive broadcast and live video platforms with a goal of building next generation video and TV networks for sports and eSports. Next generation video and TV networks provide users with broadcast TV, live streaming, augmented reality, fantasy sports, and highly interactive social media for mobile engaged viewers and traditional media audiences. The PokerVision Network delivers content to consumers via new digital media as well as traditional television and other broadcast platforms.

ePlay Digital Inc., l'emetteur resultant d'un changement fondamental de Network Life Sciences Inc. a ete approuve a l'inscription.

Les documents de divulgation et d'inscription seront disponibles a thecse.com

Le symbole NOI sera desinscrit a la cloture le 22 novembre 2016. ePlay Digital seront transigees sur le 23 novembre 2016.

ePlay Digital Inc. met au point et de fonctionnement interactif diffuse et vivent des plateformes video avec un objectif de construire la prochaine generation video et les reseaux de television pour les sports et eSports. Prochaine generation video et les reseaux de television fournissent aux utilisateurs avec diffusion TV, la retransmission en direct, augmentee realite, fantasy sports et medias sociaux hautement interactifs pour mobile engage les telespectateurs et les auditoires des medias traditionnels. Le reseau PokerVision fournit du contenu aux consommateurs via les nouveaux medias numeriques ainsi que la television traditionnelle et autres plateformes de diffusion.

Issuer/Emetteur: ePlay Digital Inc. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): EPY Number of securities issued and 44 155 244 outstanding/Titres emis et en circulation: Number of Securities reserved for 44 339 168 issuance/Titres reserves pour emission: CSE Sector/Categorie: Technology/ Technologie CUSIP: 26885W 10 4 ISIN: CA26885W 10 4 1 Boardlot/Quotite: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de CDN$/ $CA negociation: Listing date/Date d'inscription: Nov 23, 2016/ Le 23 novembre 2016 Other Canadian Exchanges/Autres N/A marches canadiennes: Fiscal year end/Cloture de l'exercice Dec. 31/ Le 31 decembre financier: Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: TSX Trust Company

