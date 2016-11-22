Technavio's latest report on the global specialty and high-performance films marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2016-2020. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161122005485/en/

Technavio publishes a new market research report on the global specialty and high-performance films market from 2016-2020. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Ajay Adikhari, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on plastics, polymers, and elastomers sector, says, "The global specialty and high-performance films market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 6% during 2016-2020 owing to rising demand from the packaging and personal care products industries."

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=54494

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top three emerging trends driving the global specialty and high-performance films market according to Technavio chemicals and materials research analysts are:

Rising demand for specialty and high-performance films in FMCG and essential commodities sector

R&D facilities focusing on biodegradable and water soluble films

Increased product innovations

Rising demand for specialty and high-performance films in FMCG and essential commodities sector

The global specialty and high-performance films market is witnessing growing demand from different industries such as food and beverage and automotive. Also, the positive economic outlook in developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil is a major boost to the market. The consumer markets in these regions are increasingly choosing a more convenient and hassle free option and moving toward convenient packed food products.

Technological advancements and innovations in packaging films are revolutionizing the global specialty and high-performance films market. Hence, companies are increasingly focusing on enhancing the product and process technology. Vendors offer high-performance plastic films that act as oxygen and moisture barriers in many packaging applications. Vendors are investing in the development of new products that create sturdiness in terms of mechanical properties, provide chemical inertness, and excellent barrier properties.

R&D facilities focusing on biodegradable and water soluble films

The demand for biodegradable and soluble films is expected to increase at a rapid rate during the forecast period due to the growing demand from consumers. Moreover, government regulations regarding environmental factors, are compelling vendors to develop environment-friendly specialty and high-performance packaging films.

A rise in the demand for compostable packaging products and bags for organic waste is driving the demand for biodegradable packaging films. Vendors of soluble packaging films will experience huge demand from the pharmaceuticaland healthcare industries. There will be increased demand from the edible and soluble food packaging industry as well.

Increased product innovations

Specialty film manufacturers are struggling with respect to price, performance and decreasing margins. They are expected to produce high-quality films with distinct performance advantages at competitive prices. To gain a distinct edge in the competitive market, and increase profit margins, specialty film manufacturers are investing heavily in R&D to create innovative products.

This will enable key players in the market to differentiate their products through enhanced performance. "There is immense possibility for innovation as manufacturers can bring in new products by developing multilayer film structures, combining low-cost and high-cost films, and through increased use of bio-based polymers," says Ajay.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films Market 2016-2020

Global Transparent Barrier Packaging Film Market 2016-2020

Global High Barrier Packaging Film Market 2016-2020

Do you need a report on a market in a specific geographical cluster or country but can't find what you're looking for? Don't worry, Technavio also takes client requests. Please contact enquiry@technavio.com with your requirements and our analysts will be happy to create a customized report just for you.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161122005485/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com