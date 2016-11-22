This release replaces the Alliance Oil Company release sent out on November 21, 2016 02:48PM. VTB Capital and Alliance Oil Company regret to inform investors that the date of the 9 months 2016 IFRS call (previously the 24th of November 2016) was published in error. The Results call will be carried out as usual and the date and time of the call and publication of the results presentation will be confirmed by a separate announcement. For now, all dates have been replaced with 'To be confirmed'/'TBC.'
The corrected release reads:
VTB CAPITAL AND ALLIANCE OIL COMPANY ARE PLEASED TO INVITE THE INVESTMENT COMMUNITY TO JOIN THE CALL: ALLIANCE OIL COMPANY CONSOLIDATED IFRS RESULTS FOR 9 MONTHS 2016
The call will be hosted by:
Mr. Leonid Bidny CFO
Date/Time: To be confirmed
Please dial-in 10-15 minutes prior to the scheduled time
The call, including Q&A's, will last approximately 1 hour
Company's presentation will be available on: TBC
after the release of the results at http://www.allianceoilco.com/
Participant dial-in numbers:
|
English Call ID 23316579
|
Russian Call ID 23331513
|Participant dial-in numbers:
|UK (Standard International):
|+4 +44 (0) 1452 555 566
|Russia:
|+7 (499) 677 1036
|USA
|16315107498
|Sweden:
|0850336434
|Finland:
|0923195187
|Germany:
|06922224918
|Austria:
|019286568
|Switzerland:
|0565800007
|France:
|0176742428
|Hong Kong (Free Call):
|800968777
|Taiwan (Free Call):
|00801126902
|Singapore (Free Call):
|8001203988
|
Encore Replay will be available until: TBC
|Encore Replay International dial-in number:
|+44 (0) 1452 55 0000
|Encore Replay USA dial-in number:
|+1 (866) 247 4222
|Encore Replay Russia dial-in number:
|+7 (499) 677 1064
|English Replay ID: 23316579
|Russian Replay ID 23331513
|
For additional information please contact Alliance Oil Company IR Department:
|
+7 (495) 223 8699 #7401 investor.relations@allianceoilco.com
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161121005675/en/
Contacts:
Alliance Oil
Dmitry Zhdanovich
Head of IR
?el +7 495 223 86 99 (# 75-08)
E-mail: Dmitry.Zhdanovich@ipc-oil.ru