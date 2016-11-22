This release replaces the Alliance Oil Company release sent out on November 21, 2016 02:48PM. VTB Capital and Alliance Oil Company regret to inform investors that the date of the 9 months 2016 IFRS call (previously the 24th of November 2016) was published in error. The Results call will be carried out as usual and the date and time of the call and publication of the results presentation will be confirmed by a separate announcement. For now, all dates have been replaced with 'To be confirmed'/'TBC.'

The corrected release reads:

VTB CAPITAL AND ALLIANCE OIL COMPANY ARE PLEASED TO INVITE THE INVESTMENT COMMUNITY TO JOIN THE CALL: ALLIANCE OIL COMPANY CONSOLIDATED IFRS RESULTS FOR 9 MONTHS 2016

The call will be hosted by:

Mr. Leonid Bidny CFO

Date/Time: To be confirmed

Please dial-in 10-15 minutes prior to the scheduled time

The call, including Q&A's, will last approximately 1 hour

Company's presentation will be available on: TBC

after the release of the results at http://www.allianceoilco.com/

Participant dial-in numbers:

English Call ID 23316579

(presentation and Q&A session) Russian Call ID 23331513

(simultaneous translation, no questions allowed) Participant dial-in numbers: UK (Standard International): +4 +44 (0) 1452 555 566 Russia: +7 (499) 677 1036 USA 16315107498 Sweden: 0850336434 Finland: 0923195187 Germany: 06922224918 Austria: 019286568 Switzerland: 0565800007 France: 0176742428 Hong Kong (Free Call): 800968777 Taiwan (Free Call): 00801126902 Singapore (Free Call): 8001203988 Encore Replay will be available until: TBC Encore Replay International dial-in number: +44 (0) 1452 55 0000 Encore Replay USA dial-in number: +1 (866) 247 4222 Encore Replay Russia dial-in number: +7 (499) 677 1064 English Replay ID: 23316579 Russian Replay ID 23331513 For additional information please contact Alliance Oil Company IR Department: +7 (495) 223 8699 #7401 investor.relations@allianceoilco.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161121005675/en/

Contacts:

Alliance Oil

Dmitry Zhdanovich

Head of IR

?el +7 495 223 86 99 (# 75-08)

E-mail: Dmitry.Zhdanovich@ipc-oil.ru