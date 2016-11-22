Technavio's latest report on the global squash equipment marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2016-2020. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Arushi Thakur, an industry expert from Technavio, specializing in research on the outdoor gear sector, says, "Forbes considers Squash to be one of the world's healthiest sports due to several physical and mental health benefits associated with the sport such as developing agility, sharpening eye-hand coordination, boosting cardiovascular health, and improving concentration. Due to such significant health benefits, it is anticipated that in the next 5-10 years the sport will witness an increase in popularity."

The top three emerging trends driving the global squash equipment market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Technological advancements and use of nanomaterials

Anticipated inclusion of squash in 2020 and 2024 Olympic Games

Advent of eco-friendly raw materials

Technological advancements and use of nanomaterials

The demand for lightweight sports equipment is increasing, which is expected to contribute to the growth of the market over the forecast period. Individuals, especially professional athletes, prefer modern lightweight sports equipment because it enables better performance due to enhanced flexibility and strength.

Carbon fiber is replacing traditional materials such as metal, wood, and steel in the manufacture of modern sports equipment. In addition, the application of nanotechnology provides great advantages such as high strength and stiffness, reduced weight, reduced friction, and abrasion resistance, all of which help to increase the durability and performance of squash rackets.

The intense competition among key competitors also makes them differentiate their rackets based on design, performance, and technology. For instance, in 2015, Tecnifibre launched a lightweight racket named Dynergy AP 125 as a part of its Dynergy series, which makes it easy to handle and control. HEAD's Graphene XT series is yet another example of lightweight rackets.

Anticipated inclusion of squash in 2020 and 2024 Olympic Games

The Olympic Games has brought added value to many sports because the Olympics is one of the basic ways of self-identification for a sport or its organization. In 2009, squash was shortlisted by the IOC along with baseball, karate, roller sports, golf, sports climbing, softball, rugby, wakeboarding, and wushu to get an entry in Rio Olympics 2016. Unfortunately, only golf and rugby made it to the Rio Olympics 2016, and squash failed to get an entry.

Squash has shown positive signs of growth since 2009, and although it has not been included in the Olympics yet, it is very close to getting inclusion and is gaining momentum to enter 2020 Tokyo Olympics and 2024 Olympics. Additionally, several campaigns like Back the Bid 2020 and Vote4Squash were organized under WSF President Narayana Ramachandran to gain popularity and get squash included in the 2020 Olympic Games. Moreover, 2020 Squash Back the Bid was also endorsed by tennis star Roger Federer. The Tokyo 2020 proposal is still under review by the IOC for additional events.

Advent of eco-friendly raw materials

Today, consumers have become more responsible and are aware of how their consumption affects the environment. Thus, there is an increasing demand for squash equipment that is eco-friendly in nature. The global squash equipment market is witnessing increasing demand for eco-friendly rackets, balls, strings, and other squash equipment. Organic, water-based adhesives, and recycled plastic materials are replacing the traditional leather, synthetic rubber, polyurethane, nylon, and other materials as raw materials for squash equipment. The newly developed and advanced non-toxic material, thermoplastic elastomer, is being increasingly used by key competitors to produce eco-friendly squash equipment.

Many squash associations and federations have also come forward to establish themselves as eco-operators (organizations that are involved in environmental improvements). In line with this, key competitors like Wilson are producing rackets that require 15%-20% fewer chemicals than traditional rackets. Wilson has been initiating this process further by manufacturing 30% of their entire squash balls production with recyclable materials. This step was taken by Wilson to reduce the amount of disposed plastic. "Hence, an increase in the use of eco-friendly raw materials is currently driving the market and is also expected to propel the growth of the global squash equipment market during the forecast period," says Arushi.

