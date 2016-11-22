

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While acknowledging the need for increased infrastructure investment, Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., slammed President-elect Donald Trump's plan to rebuild America as corporate welfare.



'During the presidential campaign, Donald Trump correctly talked about rebuilding our country's infrastructure,' Sanders said in an article posted on Medium.com



He added, 'But the plan he offered is a scam that gives massive tax breaks to large companies and billionaires on Wall Street who are already doing phenomenally well.'



Sanders claimed Trump's plan would allow corporations that have stashed their profits overseas to pay just a fraction of what they owe and then invest in infrastructure projects in exchange for even more tax breaks.



The Vermont Senator, who unsuccessfully ran for the Democratic presidential nomination, said he plans to reintroduce legislation to spend $1 trillion over five years to modernize U.S. infrastructure.



Sanders claimed his Rebuild America Act would be paid for by eliminating tax loopholes, while Trump's plan creates new loopholes and is a corporate giveaway.



(Photo: Lorie Shaull)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX