TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/16 -- Aston Hill Financial Inc. ("Aston Hill" or the "Company") (TSX: AHF) is pleased to announce that each of the matters put forward before the holders ("Debentureholders") of 6.50% extendible convertible unsecured subordinated debentures of the Company due January 31, 2019 (the "Debentures") and holders of common shares ("Shareholders") of the Company for consideration and approval at the special meetings of Debentureholders and Shareholders, respectively, as described in the joint management information circular dated October 14, 2016, as supplemented by supplement to the joint management information circular dated November 9, 2016, was duly approved by the requisite number of votes.

At the special meeting of Debentureholders held today, Debentureholders approved a resolution relating to amendments to the terms of the Debentures. At the special meeting of Shareholders held today, in connection with the previously announced transaction, as amended, to combine the Company with Front Street Capital 2004 (the "Transaction"), Shareholders approved resolutions relating to the Transaction as well as to change the Company's name to "Logiq Asset Management Inc."

Final voting results of all matters voted on at each special meeting of Debentureholders and Shareholders will be made available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The TSX has conditionally approved the Transaction, subject to fulfillment by the combined company of customary listing requirements of the TSX. Closing of the Transaction remains subject to a number of conditions precedent including securities regulatory approval and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. Assuming that all of the conditions to the Transaction are satisfied, Aston Hill expects the Transaction and the Debenture Amendments to become effective in December 2016.

Aston Hill Financial Inc. is a diversified asset management company with a suite of retail mutual funds, closed end funds, hedge funds and segregated institutional funds.

The TSX has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Aston Hill does not undertake to update any forward-looking information contained herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. There are a number of conditions precedent to the completion of the Transaction and there can be no assurance that such conditions precedent will be satisfied and that the Transaction will be completed.

