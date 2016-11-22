SOLUTIONS 30: Milestone for Solutions 30: 10 million operations

Solutions 30 reached a watershed 5 million operations in 2013 when it celebrated 10 years in business. Three years on and our teams have doubled this volume and today broke through the symbolic 10 million mark. This acceleration in volume is reflected in our financials as the group also ramped up growth in 2016.

From computer repairs and troubleshooting to digital installation

Since the company's formation in 2003, Solutions 30 has provided services for the digital revolution and stepped up provision in the private market. Initially focused on IT and telecommunications, the group has since branched out offering services in many different markets, including energy, security, multimedia, POS terminals, connected objects, and, most recently, health. Leveraging our solid skills base and a network of 3,000 technical experts, Solutions 30 addresses a broad market, taking advantage of significant synergies to win major contracts. For example, roughly 50% of household connections to fibre optic broadband in France were completed by Solutions 30. We are also the leading ERDF partner for the installation of Linky smart meters.

European presence alongside major digital operators

Currently present in France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain and Portugal, Solutions 30 concentrated its expansion in growth markets with a targeted and aggressive acquisitions policy, especially in the international arena. By choosing Solutions 30, major digital players in Europe can rely on a global and well structured partner, instead of dealing with an array of different local contractors.

"This policy has helped us to win our first transnational contracts: with the Securitas Group, to roll out its remote monitoring and home automation offering in France, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, and with Hewlett Packard, to manage its after-sales service in France, Italy, the Benelux countries, Spain and Portugal," said Karim Rachedi, Chief Executive Officer and Board member.

10 million operations and the start of a new phase of development

Having passed the symbolic milestone of 10 million operations, the group has entered a new phase in its development. The 2016 financial year will see a net acceleration in growth, which came in at 48% at the end of September, fuelled in particular by recent acquisitions in Spain and Belgium and the expansion in our contract base in the past few years.

Gianbeppi Fortis, Chairman of the Executive Board said: "All Solutions 30 teams in France and our international locations are committed to delivering a high-quality line-up with a particular focus on service, which is the very essence of our success. The major contracts signed in recent years give us every confidence in the future. We intend to strengthen our unrivalled positioning in our markets and to continue our development strategy combining growth and profitability.

Key dates:

Monday, 23 January, 2017: publication of 2016 revenue.

About Solutions 30

The SOLUTIONS 30 group is Europe's leading provider of solutions for New Technologies. Its mission is to make the technological changes that transform our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike: yesterday, computers and the Internet; today, digital; tomorrow, the technologies that will make the world ever more connected in real time. Since its founding, the Group has handled more than 10 million calls and created a network of 3,000 regional technicians. Solutions 30 currently covers the whole of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and Spain. The total number of SOLUTIONS 30 S.E. shares is 20,440,516, with an identical number of theoretical and exercisable voting rights.

Solutions 30 is listed on the Alternext market - ISIN FR0013188844 - code ALS30, eligible for the PEA-PME share savings plan,

and on the Frankfurt stock exchange on the XETRA electronic system (ISIN FR0013188844 - code 30L2)

For more information, go to www.solutions30.com (http://www.solutions30.com/)

Contacts

SOLUTIONS 30 EDIFICE COMMUNICATION Nezha Calligaro | Office Manager Samuel Beaupain | Press Relations +352 2 648 19 17 +33 (0)6 88 48 48 02 | samuel@edifice-communication.com (mailto:samuel@edifice-communication.com) GENESTA Finance Hervé Guyot Nathalie Boumendil | Investors Relations +33 (0)1 45 63 68 60 | hguyot@genesta-finance.com (mailto:hguyot@genesta-finance.com) +33 (0) 6 85 82 41 95 | nathalie@edifice-communication.com (mailto:nathalie@edifice-communication.com)

PRsol30 (http://hugin.info/143517/R/2058712/771587.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: SOLUTIONS 30 via Globenewswire

