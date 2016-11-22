Technavio analysts forecast the global surgical navigation systems market to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global surgical navigation systems marketfor 2016-2020. The report segments the market by application into neurosurgical, spine, orthopedic, and ENT surgical navigation systems.

According to Barath Palada, a lead analyst at Technavio for medical devices research, "The launch of portable surgical navigation systems is a new trend in the market which can help solve the issue of space constraints in the already crowded hybrid operating rooms and can also be moved to low-tier hospitals on a fee-per-use basis for critical surgeries."

Technavio healthcare and life sciences analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global surgical navigation systems market:

Growing popularity of minimally invasive surgeries

Expansion of outpatient settings

Innovative marketing strategies

Growing popularity of minimally invasive surgeries

The growing incidence of complications for open surgeries and slow post-operative healing of the incision area has led to a rise in adoption of minimally invasive techniques for surgery. Surgical navigation systems with advanced intraoperative imaging system and wide high-resolution monitors enable surgeons to perform even critical surgeries with minimal incision of skin.

Growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries coupled with the awareness related to its benefits has led a large section of surgeons to opt for computer-assisted surgery using surgical navigation systems.

Expansion of outpatient settings

Many surgeons have started practicing surgeries using surgical navigation systems in an outpatient setting, especially for spinal, ENT, and orthopedic disorders. This trend is expected to continue, and very soon many complicated open surgeries will undergo a rapid transition into minimally invasive surgeries performed with surgical navigation systems. "The procedures performed by surgical navigation systems reduce the risk of hospital-acquired infections and hospital stay, cause minimal blood loss, scarring, and less pain, thus leading to a quick recovery and better clinical outcome," says Barath.

Thus, there is an opportunity for surgeons to invest in setting up ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) to perform various spinal, ENT, and orthopedic surgeries in an outpatient setting. Low-priced ENT-specific navigation platforms represent a cost-effective option for surgeons performing outpatient procedures.

Innovative marketing strategies

Surgical navigation system vendors are implementing innovative marketing strategies such as offering cumulative training/medical education classes to surgeons and other healthcare professionals, to increase awareness and adoption of these systems and thereby leading to an increase in the sales of products. For instance, Medtronic offers educational programs for orthopedic, spinal, and ENT procedures.

OrthAlign recently launched OrthAlign Academy, an online portal dedicated to educating surgeons and hospital staff on the use of its KneeAlign technology for total knee arthroplasty surgery. KneeAlign offers tibial and femoral navigation in a simple, palm-sized, single-use device and is compatible with all implant systems. Other strategies include offering fee-per-use of equipment, customer portals, and operating room assistance facilities to end-users.

The US, Western Europe, and Japan are the primary markets for these vendors, whereas emerging markets such as India, Brazil, China, and Mexico serve as opportunities for increased penetration and revenue generation during the forecast period.

