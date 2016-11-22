

PALO ALTO (dpa-AFX) - HP Inc. (HPQ) released earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $614 million, or $0.36 per share. This was up from $548 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $12.51 billion. This was up from $12.27 billion last year.



HP Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $614 Mln. vs. $548 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.36 vs. $0.30 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.36 -Revenue (Q4): $12.51 Bln vs. $12.27 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.0%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.35 - $0.38 Full year EPS guidance: $1.55 - $1.65



