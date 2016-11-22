

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $1.03 billion, or $0.61 per share. This was higher than $1.01 billion, or $0.52 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 6.7% to $12.5 billion. This was down from $13.4 billion last year.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.03 Bln. vs. $1.01 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.61 vs. $0.52 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q4): $12.5 Bln vs. $13.4 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -6.7%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.42 to $0.46 Full year EPS guidance: $2.00 to $2.10



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX