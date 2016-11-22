

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GameStop Corp. (GME) released a profit for third quarter that retreated from last year.



The company said its earnings totaled $50.8 million, or $0.49 per share. This was down from $57.0 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 3.0% to $1.96 billion. This was down from $2.02 billion last year.



GameStop Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $50.8 Mln. vs. $57.0 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -10.9% -EPS (Q3): $0.49 vs. $0.54 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -9.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q3): $1.96 Bln vs. $2.02 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -3.0%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.23 - $2.38 Full year EPS guidance: $3.65 - $3.80



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX