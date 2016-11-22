Armed with a $3M investment, AirSelfie debuted on Kickstarter November 17 to give fans early access to the first pocket-sized flying camera; pre-orders will be delivered March 2017

AirSelfie has announced the launch of the first pocket-sized flying camera, the only portable flying camera that integrates with smartphones. Comprised of four powerful propellers and a 5-megapixel video camera, AirSelfie is smaller than a smartphone and can fly vertically up to 66 feet, allowing users to take aerial selfies of themselves and their friends. The device connects to the most popular smartphones, including iPhone (6, 6s, 7 and 7 Plus), Huawei P9, Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge. The device includes self-generated WiFi and comes equipped with a rechargeable battery through a cell phone case, as well as the option to purchase an external power bank. Additionally, a vibration-absorber system and in-flight stability systems guarantee stable, clear, flowing images.

AirSelfie is available for pre-order via Kickstarter and the deliveries will start from March 2017.

"Our team of 60 seasoned technology professionals and enthusiasts researched, designed and created a flying camera that exceeds all current standards," said Edoardo Stroppiana, co-founder of AirSelfie. "We saw an increasing need for a device that goes beyond a selfie stick, allowing users to take pictures from all angles, and we're excited to introduce AirSelfie to Millennials and consumers around the world. It sets a completely new bar for the market."

With AirSelfie, users can:

Take group selfies and family photos from up to 66 feet away, capturing both people and panoramas

Take indoor and outdoor aerial photos of subjects and locations that would otherwise be unreachable (e.g. monuments and stadiums during sporting events)

Take videos from perspectives that were formerly impossible

Use the device as a monitoring camera (when the device is not flying and is connected to a power source)

Use the video as a work tool (for example, time-lapse shots of company event setups)

AirSelfie's 5-megapixel video camera and four powerful propellers are enclosed in an Italian-designed, stylish and lightweight (52g) aluminum case that measures 3.72 x 2.65 x 0.42 inches smaller than a smartphone. The device attaches to users' smartphones using a special cover available for iPhone and Samsung, which contains a battery that can recharge AirSelfie in just 30 minutes. Backers can also purchase an external power bank which guarantees up to 20 full charges and allows those without a compatible phone to use and charge AirSelfie.

How it works

One of the key differentiating-and appealing-features of AirSelfie is its ease of use. To activate AirSelfie, the user simply removes it from its case and turns it on. The device connects automatically to smartphones via WiFi-the flying camera creates the WiFi (2.4GHz) network itself and it is immediately ready for take-off.

AirSelfie users must simply download the free iOS and Android app in order to control the device's movements through three different flight modes. AirSelfie can be returned to its departure point either manually or automatically. When users are finished using the device, it's easy to return it to its landing spot-simply press the button labelled "slide to land" and AirSelfie descends and turns off. Users can also directly reposition the device by hand with no risk whatsoever of damaging it or themselves.

Using the "selfie delay timer" function, users can take timed photos, giving them up to 10 seconds to get into position and hide their smartphone so that it doesn't appear in photos. Users can also take up to eight consecutive shots. AirSelfie's technology integrates directly with social media, making it easy to post photos and videos directly to users' accounts.

AirSelfie comes equipped with a 4 GB micro SD memory card and a 260mAh 7.4v battery that enables three minutes of flight time.

AirSelfie on Kickstarter

To give consumers a special first look at AirSelfie, the company launched a Kickstarter campaign on November 17, 2016. Consumers can purchase AirSelfie via the Kickstarter website or Kickstarter app. As an added incentive, the first 1,000 supporters have the option of becoming AirSelfie Ambassadors by pre-ordering the first version of the flying camera at the discounted price of $199; the regular retail price will be $300. Additionally, the power bank will be available as a standalone product for $69 or as part of the AirSelfie package for $246. The power bank will be delivered in April.

Production of the gadget has begun once the threshold of $50,000 has been reached, in just over 2 days from the beginning of the campaign. After the first 1,000 AirSelfies have sold, the company will produce another 2,000 models, which will be available for the reduced price of $249. Consumers will also be able to purchase two AirSelfies for the price of $478. The first 3,000 pre-orders will be delivered in March of 2017, with the rest, including the power bank packages, being delivered in April of 2017.

"People have the impression that camera drones are costly, difficult to operate and unwieldy," added Stroppiana. "AirSelfie redefines the space with a device that's small, light and easy to use. This Kickstarter campaign will enable the launch of a large-scale AirSelfie production in a matter of months. We have succeeded in developing a great product, and we can't wait to share it with our growing base of AirSelfie enthusiasts."

In 2017, AirSelfie will hit the market for $300. It will be available in other colors and will be compatible with additional smartphone models.

For additional information and other opportunities to support the project, visit the AirSelfie Kickstarter page.

About AirSelfie

AirSelfie is the brainchild of Italian entrepreneur Edoardo Stroppiana, who helped form the British company AirSelfie Holdings Ltd. in 2016.

