AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - November 22, 2016) - After 34 restaurant openings and $35 million in funding in only five years, leading fast-casual chain VERTS Mediterranean Grill touched down on the East Coast with its inaugural Boston restaurant opening. On Friday, November 4, VERTS opened its doors at 95 Summer Street -- supporting VERTS' aggressive expansion plan to open 200 restaurants by 2020.

Driven by Millennial co-founders Michael Heyne and Dominik Stein, the Texas-based chain brings a new lunch option to Bostonians -- including fresh and customizable Mediterranean food from chef-inspired pitas, salads and bowls. Scratch-made sauces and prepped toppings like pickled jalapenos and marinated olives add an extra boost of flavor to any option.

"Boston is a city rich with history as well as culinary acumen," said Dominik Stein, CFO and Co-founder of VERTS. "It was an ideal location for our East Coast expansion and aligns with our passion towards evolving the fast-casual industry."

Serving Boston's Financial District and Downtown Crossing areas, the city's first VERTS restaurant offers takeout as well as a clean, modern aesthetic for a welcoming and comfortable dine-in environment.

"Our arrival in Boston is a significant milestone for us," explained Michael Heyne, CEO and Co-founder of VERTS. "This is our first restaurant out of Texas and we are thrilled to introduce our healthy, chef-driven Mediterranean menu to the city."

In celebration of the Boston opening, VERTS offered guests free entrées throughout the day. Guests who purchased additional sides, drinks or entrées on opening day benefitted a worthy Boston cause. As part of its commitment to serving the surrounding community, VERTS donated 100 percent of sales that day to the non-profit Building Impact.

About VERTS Mediterranean Grill

VERTS is an award-winning restaurant concept that delivers on its mission to become the culinary leader in fast-casual Mediterranean food by serving chef-inspired pitas, salads and bowls. Teams in each one of our restaurants' kitchens prepare savory, healthy food from scratch daily using fresh, all natural ingredients.

Co-founders Michael Heyne and Dominik Stein launched VERTS in 2011 with the simple idea of recreating the popular food they missed from their native Europe and making it available for American consumers. VERTS currently has locations across Austin, Dallas, San Antonio and Houston. The company is undergoing a major expansion to the East Coast opening in Boston, New York City and Philadelphia. To learn more, please visit us at www.eatverts.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

