EAST HARWICH, MA--(Marketwired - November 22, 2016) - Polhemus Savery DaSilva Architects Builders (PSD), nationally recognized for integrating distinctive architectural design, high quality construction and thoughtful management throughout coastal southern New England, is proud to announce that they have been awarded three gold BRICC awards at the Home Builders & Remodelers Association of Cape Cod's (HBRACC) 2016 BRICC Awards, held on November 10, 2016 at The Wequassett Resort.

Established in 2012, the BRICC Awards are held biennially to recognize outstanding builders, remodelers, architects, designers and other professionals that are making a difference in the home related field. This marks nine total BRICC awards for the firm, previously winning two gold awards in 2014 and four gold awards in 2012. With over forty different categories, the BRICC Awards provide opportunities for businesses of any size to participate.

The three gold BRICC awards presented to PSD include: Excellence in Remodeling for a Single Family Home (Riptide), Excellence in New Construction for Specialty Rooms: Residential (Hen House) and Excellence in New Construction for a Single Family Home (House on Champlain's Bluff). These awards fall on the heels of two 2016 PRISM awards and the recent induction of Design Principal, John R. DaSilva, into the New England Design Hall of Fame.

"The HBRACC plays a vital role in supporting the people who work in one of our region's most critical industries. We are honored that our work has been recognized as significant through their BRICC Awards," states John DaSilva. "With so many wonderful entries, it is humbling to receive 'gold' awards in three different categories."

About Polhemus Savery DaSilva

Polhemus Savery DaSilva Architects Builders (PSD) is a nationally recognized, award-winning architectural design and construction firm specializing in new construction and renovations of homes and select institutional and resort buildings in coastal southern New England. Offering fully integrated design, construction and management, PSD collaborates closely with clients to blend the past with the present to create quality architectural design and construction that works for the way clients live today and in the future. The firm is led by architect and builder Peter Polhemus, AIA, Founding Partner; builder Aaron Polhemus, President and CEO; and architect and author John R. DaSilva, AIA, Design Principal.

