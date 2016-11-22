

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China New Borun Corp. (BORN) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year.



The company said its profit totaled RMB8.03 million, or RMB0.31 per share. This was lower than RMB21.79 million, or RMB0.85 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 8.9% to RMB602.25 million. This was down from RMB661.43 million last year.



China New Borun Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): RMB8.03 Mln. vs. RMB21.79 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -63.1% -EPS (Q3): RMB0.31 vs. RMB0.85 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -63.5% -Revenue (Q3): RMB602.25 Mln vs. RMB661.43 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -8.9%



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: RMB480 - RMB530 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX