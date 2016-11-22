Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2016) - Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. (TSXV: AGH) ("Canadian Silver Hunter" or the "Company") announces that the TSX Venture Exchange had determined that the Company does not meet the financial criteria for Tier 2 Continued Listing Requirements and the Company was unable to satisfactory demonstrate meeting these requirements within the notice period provided. Therefore, pursuant to Exchange Policy 2.5, the Company's shares will be transferred to the NEX Board effective the open on Wednesday, November 23, 2016.

About Canadian Silver Hunter Inc.

Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the exploration of silver-cobalt deposits on its flagship South Lorrain Project (formerly the Keeley Frontier Project). The South Lorrain Project is located within the historic South Lorrain Silver Camp, which along with the historic Cobalt and Gowganda silver camps is part of a world class silver district in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt between Temagami and Kirkland Lake, in northeastern Ontario. The South Lorrain Project is made up of four properties, centered by two prolific past producing silver-cobalt mines, the Keeley and the Frontier. Combined historic production from the two mines totaled 19.2 million ounces of silver, and 3.3 million pounds of cobalt, with an average grade of 58 ounces of silver per tonne. The company will continue to focus its exploration efforts on the existing targets located on the Keeley-Frontier property portion of the project. further details about the Company's project and plans please visit the Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. website at www.canadiansilverhunter.ca.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. We seek safe Harbor.

