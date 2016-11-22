Teledyne DALSA's Industry-Leading Large Format CMOS Detectors Featured at RSNA 2016

The medical community's largest supplier of CMOS flat X-ray detectors will showcase their portfolio of high resolution and low noise digital detectors in Booth 3716.

WATERLOO, Ontario, Nov. 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --Teledyne DALSA, a Teledyne Technologies company and global leader in digital X-Ray image sensing technology, will display its Xineos family of CMOS dynamic flat X-Ray detectors at the RSNA 2016 Technical Exhibition, November 27 to December 2, at McCormick Place in Chicago. The industry's largest portfolio of CMOS dynamic detectors for diagnostic and interventional imaging like breast tomosynthesis and surgery will be on display in the South Hall, booth 3716.

The Xineos family of advanced CMOS X-Ray detectors serves as the industry benchmark for minimally invasiveimage-guided diagnosis and treatment of diseases, and for routine screening and advanced breast tomosynthesis modalities. Xineos detectors deliver superior clinical performance at reduced patient dose, in real time with no compromise in image resolution, and live at the heart of today's highly innovative interventional X-ray imaging systems. Switchable saturation dose, high dynamic range, calibration stability and unsurpassed low dose signal-to-noise performance makes them the preferred image sensing solution for a wide range of applications. Further, Xineos detectors enable earlier diagnosis of medical anomalies, increasing the opportunity for early intervention, patient recovery, and reduced treatment costs.

The following are featured in the Teledyne DALSA booth:

The Xineos-2329 - high speed image capture at 49.5µm pixel pitch for superior resolution for breast tomosynthesis and mammography screening procedures. Excellent environmental stability with the lowest noise performance in the industry.

- high speed image capture at 49.5µm pixel pitch for superior resolution for breast tomosynthesis and mammography screening procedures. Excellent environmental stability with the lowest noise performance in the industry. Xineos -2222HS and Xineos-3030HS - 9"and 12" equivalent detectors with 152µm pixel size designed for real time surgical and cardio vascular procedures. The industry's only flat detectors to surpass the low dose clinical imaging performance of image intensifiers.

and - 9"and 12" equivalent detectors with 152µm pixel size designed for real time surgical and cardio vascular procedures. The industry's only flat detectors to surpass the low dose clinical imaging performance of image intensifiers. Xineos -2022HR and Xineos-3030HR - 9" and 12" high resolution detectors with 99µm pixel pitch for advanced clinical and scientific applications.

and - 9" and 12" high resolution detectors with 99µm pixel pitch for advanced clinical and scientific applications. Xineos-1 515 - 6" equivalent high resolution detector with 99 pixel pitch, featuring embedded real-time image processing and seamless switchable saturation dose modes for combining high dynamic range and superior low dose detectability in a single detector.

- 6" equivalent high resolution detector with 99 pixel pitch, featuring embedded real-time image processing and seamless switchable saturation dose modes for combining high dynamic range and superior low dose detectability in a single detector. Xineos-1511 - new medium size detector featuring 99µm pixel size, offering excellent low dose diagnostic image quality, switchable saturation dose modes and embedded real-time image processing in a compact, cost effective footprint.

- new medium size detector featuring 99µm pixel size, offering excellent low dose diagnostic image quality, switchable saturation dose modes and embedded real-time image processing in a compact, cost effective footprint. Xineos-1501 and Xineos-2301 - new ultrafast scanning detectors with 99µm pixel pitch, supporting switchable saturation dose modes and image readout in excess of 300fps readout at the native pixel resolution.

About Teledyne DALSA's Life Sciences Products and Services

Teledyne DALSA provides state-of-the-art image sensing, capture and processing solutions to medical, dental and scientific equipment manufacturers. Building on more than 30 years of proven capability and innovation, our team of imaging specialists delivers leading-edge product design. Our manufacturing processes are tailored to comply with the stringent quality, reliability and traceability requirements of the medical and scientific X-Ray community. For more information, visit http://teledynedalsa.com/imaging/markets/medical/

About Teledyne DALSA

Teledyne DALSA is an international technology leader in sensing, imaging, and specialized semiconductor fabrication. Our image sensing solutions span the spectrum from infrared through visible to X-ray; our MEMS foundry has earned a world-leading reputation. In addition, through our subsidiaries Teledyne Optech and Teledyne Caris, we deliver advanced 3D survey and geospatial information systems. Teledyne DALSA employs approximately 1400 employees worldwide and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. For more information, visit www.teledynedalsa.com.

